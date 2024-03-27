Aion Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $6,149.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00111841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00016982 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002796 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

