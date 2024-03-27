Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 266.3% from the February 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 29,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

