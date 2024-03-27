Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.02. 849,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,532. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

