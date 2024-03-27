Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 3,410.8% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 269,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

