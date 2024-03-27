Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,859,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,284 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $13.60.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

