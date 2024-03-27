Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.10 and last traded at $126.98. Approximately 1,762,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,411,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.