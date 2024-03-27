Alhambra Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.