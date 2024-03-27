Alhambra Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $388.56 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

