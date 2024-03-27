Alhambra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000.

WOOD opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

