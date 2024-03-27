Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BABA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. 6,191,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,139,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

