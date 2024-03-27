Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $71.33. Approximately 4,946,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,122,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.