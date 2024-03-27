Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

