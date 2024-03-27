Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after buying an additional 278,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNT opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

