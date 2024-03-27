Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,984 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $343.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.