Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. 503,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,460. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

