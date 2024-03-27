Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. 1,655,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,087. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

