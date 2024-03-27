Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) by 238.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,491,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 130,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,929. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

About Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

