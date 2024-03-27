Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

