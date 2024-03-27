Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,062. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

