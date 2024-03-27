Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 284,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

