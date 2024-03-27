Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,724,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,003,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.82 billion, a PE ratio of 341.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

