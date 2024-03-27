Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GJUL stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,699. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

