Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,535 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,550. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

