Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,689 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 6,008,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,516,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

