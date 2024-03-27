Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 102,812 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,812 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of GJUN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 27,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,910. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

