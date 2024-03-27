Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 10,402 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 86,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FNDF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 485,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

