Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 26 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $973.62. 337,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $384.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $914.22 and a 200-day moving average of $747.83. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.