Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,051 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS PSEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares. The firm has a market cap of $577.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

