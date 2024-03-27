Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 9,356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,347. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

