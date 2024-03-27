AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 5.3%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.18. 51,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 127,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

