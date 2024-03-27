Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 307.4% from the February 29th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Amada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.
Amada Company Profile
