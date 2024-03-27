Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.