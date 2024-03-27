Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 4.9%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 37,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 530,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.