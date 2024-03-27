American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 251.91% from the company’s current price.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology

About American Battery Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,644,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

