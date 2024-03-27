American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 251.91% from the company’s current price.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,644,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

