American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 251.91% from the company’s current price.
American Battery Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Battery Technology
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GameStop Stock Downtrend Is Intact: The End Game Draws Near
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.