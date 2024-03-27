American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. 535,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

