American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.16

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.16 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 447744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American International Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

