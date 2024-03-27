Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

AMP opened at $431.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $437.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

