Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $488.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $488.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.31. The stock had a trading volume of 171,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,282. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $438.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

