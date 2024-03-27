Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 184.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 5.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

