Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 19.2 %

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

