Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.2 %

APH stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.