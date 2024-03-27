Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $87.50

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE NET opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -180.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,816 shares of company stock worth $100,238,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

