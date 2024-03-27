Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $862.36

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $862.36.
DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $937.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $856.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
