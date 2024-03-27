Analysts Set Expectations for OmniAb, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for OmniAb in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

OABI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OmniAb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

OmniAb Trading Down 2.3 %

OmniAb stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

