Analysts Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Target Price at $49.63

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXST

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

In other news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $1,013,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,921.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RxSight news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $1,013,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,921.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 264,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.26. RxSight has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.