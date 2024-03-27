Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $12.83

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.