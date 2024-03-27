Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $13.50

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

HAIN opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

