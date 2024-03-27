Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $71.40

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

WGO stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

