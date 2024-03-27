Analysts Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Target Price at $57.50

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

