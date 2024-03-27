Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $77.56

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

